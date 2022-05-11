Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 142,757 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Audacy worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $283.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

