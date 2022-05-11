Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

