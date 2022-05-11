Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

