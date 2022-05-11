Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 462,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

