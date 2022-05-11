Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Graham by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC opened at $607.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.51.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

