Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

