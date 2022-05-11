Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

