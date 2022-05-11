Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

