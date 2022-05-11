Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

