Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

