Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $250.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.57 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $169.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB stock opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

