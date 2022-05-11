TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.