Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

