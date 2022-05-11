MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.58.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

