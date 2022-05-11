Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Calix by 179.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.