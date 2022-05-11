Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,850 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

