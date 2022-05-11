Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $9,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

