Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HomeStreet worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $716.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.