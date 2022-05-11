Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STTK. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 204,620 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,245.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.44. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Shattuck Labs (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.