SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

