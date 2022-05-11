Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Noah by 186.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Noah by 158.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

