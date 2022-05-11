SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 122,489 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

