SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

