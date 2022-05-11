Head to Head Analysis: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.74 $18.58 million $0.67 2.45 Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,933.86 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Covalon Technologies and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 761.24%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91% Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72%

Volatility and Risk

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Covalon Technologies (Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

