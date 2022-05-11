SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Saul Centers worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $56.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.12%.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

