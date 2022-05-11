Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Lowered to $80.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Ball has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

