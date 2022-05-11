SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

