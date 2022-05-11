SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,179 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,912 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,303,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 115,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

OSUR stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.