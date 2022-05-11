45,739 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

FBRT stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 131.32. The firm has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

