SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,423,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.