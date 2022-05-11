SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

