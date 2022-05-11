SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $520.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $514.47 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.13 and its 200 day moving average is $642.25.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

