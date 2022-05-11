SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,549 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

