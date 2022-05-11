SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

