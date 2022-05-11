SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,561 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in VNET Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VNET Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after buying an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VNET Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 425,307 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

