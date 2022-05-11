Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.87. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $140.27 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

