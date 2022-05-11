Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,638 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,073.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 116,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

