SG Americas Securities LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.