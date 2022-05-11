nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 179.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.