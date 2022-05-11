U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Silica worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,821 shares of company stock worth $651,484. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

