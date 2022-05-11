American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,654 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 39.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 28,639 shares of company stock worth $669,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.