American Century Companies Inc. Has $889,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $397,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,910 shares of company stock worth $252,513. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

