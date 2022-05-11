American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

