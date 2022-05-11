American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

