Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

