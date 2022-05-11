American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.