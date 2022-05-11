DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Cowen reduced their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

