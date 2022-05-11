SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,504,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $913,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOK stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

