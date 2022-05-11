American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.90 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.