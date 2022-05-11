New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

